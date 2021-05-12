Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%.

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $874.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.71.

PRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

