Provident Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

