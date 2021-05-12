Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

