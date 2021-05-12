Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%.

NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 5,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

