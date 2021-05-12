Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to report $10.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.10 million and the highest is $10.42 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $49.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.92 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 552,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,843. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,391 shares of company stock worth $30,302,939.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 442,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,532,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

