Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$257.10.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$231.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$225.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$220.69. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

