Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:BYD)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$257.10.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$231.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$225.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$220.69. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit