Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Eagle Materials in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.10.

NYSE EXP opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $152.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $3,495,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,737 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

