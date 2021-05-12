Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tractor Supply Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

TSCO opened at $191.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.93 and its 200-day moving average is $156.80. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

