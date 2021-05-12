Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FATE)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FATE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,642,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit