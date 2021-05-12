Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FATE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,642,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

