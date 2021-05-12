Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Lowered by Analyst

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.50.

Shares of ABX opened at C$28.98 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The firm has a market cap of C$51.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.