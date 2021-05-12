Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($3.58) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $16.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $11.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $63.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $89.89 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock opened at $2,247.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,385.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,178.76. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Booking by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Booking by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

