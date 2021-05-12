Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lowered by Analyst

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.75 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of ECPG opened at $41.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after buying an additional 483,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

