Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FedNat Holding Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FedNat in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

FNHC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. FedNat has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FedNat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedNat by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

