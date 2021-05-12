Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Boosted by Analyst

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2021 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Shares of ICLR opened at $225.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $151.54 and a fifty-two week high of $230.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

