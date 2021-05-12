Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $701.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

