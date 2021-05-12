Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Medifast, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medifast in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MED stock opened at $294.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $296.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

