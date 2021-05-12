Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Lifted by Analyst

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$165.56.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$149.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$123.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$46.84 and a 12 month high of C$157.94.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

