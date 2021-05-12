Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issued By KeyCorp

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.87.

RDFN stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,216.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

