Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Timbercreek Financial Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timbercreek Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.65.

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$9.41 on Monday. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 84.00, a quick ratio of 84.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47. The company has a market cap of C$783.52 million and a PE ratio of 19.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.45%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

