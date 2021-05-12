Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

APD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $300.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $219.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.54 and a 200-day moving average of $276.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

