Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Lowered by Analyst

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boralex to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.11.

BLX opened at C$35.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.19. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$26.75 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.09.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 141.63%.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

