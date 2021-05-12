Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $229.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.80 and its 200-day moving average is $264.28. Insulet has a 1-year low of $164.40 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.65 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $67,881,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 754.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,052,000 after buying an additional 186,301 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

