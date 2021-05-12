QASH (QASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $664,711.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $40.47 million and approximately $664,711.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.14 or 0.00978905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00110111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00062443 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.