QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420-2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.92.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 683,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,582. QIAGEN has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

