Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.21. 18,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,169. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.05. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

