Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.21. 18,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,169. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.05. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.
