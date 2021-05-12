QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports.

QuantumScape stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. 279,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,572,023. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60.

Several brokerages have commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

