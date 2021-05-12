QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports.

QuantumScape stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. 279,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,572,023. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60.

Several brokerages have commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit