Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Purchases C$25,436.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,436.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,585.40.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00.

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.63. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.94 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

