R. Michael Jones Sells 7,400 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$49,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at C$38,419.87.

R. Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$302,066.82.

Shares of PTM opened at C$5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market cap of C$433.39 million and a PE ratio of -28.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.05. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.81 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.