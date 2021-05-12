R. Michael Jones Sells 7,400 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$49,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at C$38,419.87.

R. Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 30th, R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$302,066.82.

Shares of PTM opened at C$5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market cap of C$433.39 million and a PE ratio of -28.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.05. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.81 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

