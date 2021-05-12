R Sanders Williams Sells 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $252.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 58,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 45,156 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6,492.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

