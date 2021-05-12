R Sanders Williams Sells 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMGN stock opened at $252.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 58,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 45,156 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6,492.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
