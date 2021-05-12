RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. RadNet updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of RDNT opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. RadNet has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

