Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.91

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 1754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

