Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.91

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 1754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit