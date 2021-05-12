Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.57.

Rambus stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 789,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,362. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

