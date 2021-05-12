Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 7%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.55. 270,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,586,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Range Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 829,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 138,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Range Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 196,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Range Resources by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Range Resources by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 70,876 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

