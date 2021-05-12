Raydium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $103.76 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $10.43 or 0.00021028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $491.61 million and $103.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00073621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $271.25 or 0.00547094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00219389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003980 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.74 or 0.01215672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00035495 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,154,454 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

