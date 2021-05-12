Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion.
Shares of FTS opened at C$54.81 on Monday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$56.36. The firm has a market cap of C$25.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.
