Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 169 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,006,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 298,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.