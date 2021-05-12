Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,257 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

