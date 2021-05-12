Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ADSK opened at $277.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.09.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
