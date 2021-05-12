Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $277.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.09.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

