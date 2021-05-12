Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.