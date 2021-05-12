Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,202 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,484,607.84. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,141,831 shares of company stock valued at $139,753,711. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

