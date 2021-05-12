Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

RTX traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.37. 71,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,587. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit