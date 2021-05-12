Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

RTX traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.37. 71,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,587. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

