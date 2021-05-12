RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $74.47 and last traded at $74.47, with a volume of 364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.44.

The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 765.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

