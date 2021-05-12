Realio Network Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $16.00 million and $686,467.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00004969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00519184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00209735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.86 or 0.01230167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.