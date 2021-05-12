Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. 58,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

