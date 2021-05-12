Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of RCPUF opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.21. Recipe Unlimited has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.01.

About Recipe Unlimited

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

