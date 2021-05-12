Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 594.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 349.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

