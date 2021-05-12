Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives $27.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,174 shares of company stock valued at $42,611. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $5,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

