Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.20.

RGEN stock opened at $175.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Repligen by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Repligen by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,206,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Repligen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 172,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Repligen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

