Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.74). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

NYSE:INSP opened at $179.79 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

