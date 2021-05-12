Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Meridian Bioscience, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $802.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,095 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.